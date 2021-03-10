Laval police looking for arrested man's potential sexual assault victims

Laval police (SPL) investigators are looking for potential victims of a suspect who was arrested for sexual assault.

Roger Larocque, 78 was arrested in 2020 for alleged actions commited in the summer.

"There is evidence that other people may have been victims of Roger Larocque and investigators would like to get in touch with them," reads an SPL news release.

Le SPL a procédé à l’arrestation de Roger Larocque, âgé de 78 ans, pour agression sexuelle. D’autres personnes pourraient avoir été victimes de ce dernier et les enquêteurs aimeraient entrer en contact avec elles.



Larocque is accused of befriending a victim who lived in the same apartment building and developing "the habit of helping him by cooking meals. During one of these encounters, the suspect allegedly touched the victim and exhibited his genitals in front of her."

Larocque was arrested Aug. 14, 2020, and released on conditions not to contact the victim.

He is due in court on April 23.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are inviting them to contact the police confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and referencing file LVL 200720 001.