Laval police looking for arson suspect spotted on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house

Laval police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person spotted on video hurling a Molotov cocktail at a private residence. SOURCE: SPL

The Laval police department (SPL) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a private residence.

Votre Service de police demande l'aide du public afin d'identifier un suspect relié à un incendie criminel, survenu dans une résidence privée du quartier Sainte-Dorothée, dans la nuit du 6 janvier dernier.

➡️ ����́���������� : https://t.co/gbmEssfW5u pic.twitter.com/KMg9g4nvJx

— Police Laval (@policelaval) January 29, 2021

The suspect is seen on surveillance video hurling a flaming projectile at a home on Chemin du Bord-de-l'Eau in the Sainte-Dorothee neighbourhood on Jan. 6.

"He allegedly smashed a window and threw an incendiary object inside the residence," reads an SPL release.

The suspect is wearing a hoodie, winter jacket and gloves and is seen on video heading for Samson Blvd. after the incident.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call the police Info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911.

