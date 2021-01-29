Laval police looking for arson suspect spotted on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house

The Laval police department (SPL) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a private residence.

Votre Service de police demande l'aide du public afin d'identifier un suspect relié à un incendie criminel, survenu dans une résidence privée du quartier Sainte-Dorothée, dans la nuit du 6 janvier dernier.



The suspect is seen on surveillance video hurling a flaming projectile at a home on Chemin du Bord-de-l'Eau in the Sainte-Dorothee neighbourhood on Jan. 6.

"He allegedly smashed a window and threw an incendiary object inside the residence," reads an SPL release.

The suspect is wearing a hoodie, winter jacket and gloves and is seen on video heading for Samson Blvd. after the incident.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call the police Info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911.