Laval police looking for missing teen, who may be trying to get to Ontario

Laval police are asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Mario McCrownsey.

The Ontario native recently moved with his family to Sainte-Dorothée, in Laval. Officers say the teen left his home on Jan. 4 after a dispute with his mother.

His family says they fears for his safety as he does not know the area well. Authorities add they have not rule out the possibility that he has or is attempting to return to North York, Ont.

McCrownsey, who speaks English, is described as 1.83 meters (6 feet) in height and 68 kg (150 lbs) in weight. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL200105001.