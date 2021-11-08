Laval police looking for missing teenage girl

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl, whose family fears may be in danger.

Magaly Champagne is 17 years old and left her home Nov. 7 for an appointment.

She has not been seen since and may be in the Montreal area.

Le SPL recherche Magaly Champagne, 17 ans. Le 2 novembre, elle a quitté son domicile pour se rendre à un rendez-vous, et n'a pas été vue depuis. Elle pourrait se trouver à Montréal.

➕ d'info : https://t.co/1jdJj4utUK pic.twitter.com/j1yKnHxdaO

She is 5'7", weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She speaks French.

Anyone who sees her are asked to call the SPL info line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and noting the file LVL-211102-083.