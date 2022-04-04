iHeartRadio
Laval police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping at gunpoint in broad daylight

Laval police (SPL) are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in broad daylight. SOURCE: SPL

Police in Laval (SPL) are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping at gunpoint of a woman in her 20s in broad daylight.

Police say that on March 1 at around 1:45 p.m. a young woman was waiting for a bus on Saint-Martin Blvd. West in the Chomedey district when a man between 25 and 45 blocked the entrance of the bus with a gun drawn.

"At gunpoint, he forced her to follow him in an attempt to get her into a vehicle," the SPL said in a news release. "The victim was able to escape on foot to a local business for help."

Police are looking for a 5'11" slim white male who speaks French with light green eyes.

At the time, police say he was wearing light blue jeans, a black coat and a pink wool tuque.

Le SPL demande l'aide du public afin d'identifier un suspect dans une affaire de tentative d’enlèvement survenu le mois dernier, dans le quartier Chomedey.

➕ d'info : https://t.co/40EVyMKYvN pic.twitter.com/SOpNCmCUKR

— Police Laval (@policelaval) April 4, 2022

The vehicle in question was a white 2014 to 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome door handles and silver wheel covers with plain spokes.

Those with information are asked to contact the SPL at 450-662-4636 or call 911 with the file LVL 220301-071. 

