Laval police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping at gunpoint in broad daylight

Police in Laval (SPL) are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping at gunpoint of a woman in her 20s in broad daylight.

Police say that on March 1 at around 1:45 p.m. a young woman was waiting for a bus on Saint-Martin Blvd. West in the Chomedey district when a man between 25 and 45 blocked the entrance of the bus with a gun drawn.

"At gunpoint, he forced her to follow him in an attempt to get her into a vehicle," the SPL said in a news release. "The victim was able to escape on foot to a local business for help."

Police are looking for a 5'11" slim white male who speaks French with light green eyes.

At the time, police say he was wearing light blue jeans, a black coat and a pink wool tuque.

Le SPL demande l'aide du public afin d'identifier un suspect dans une affaire de tentative d’enlèvement survenu le mois dernier, dans le quartier Chomedey.



The vehicle in question was a white 2014 to 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome door handles and silver wheel covers with plain spokes.

Those with information are asked to contact the SPL at 450-662-4636 or call 911 with the file LVL 220301-071.