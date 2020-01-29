Laval police looking for suspect who allegedly robbed a teen of his gold chain
Laval police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 16-year-old boy in the Chomedey district, north of Montreal.
Police say the victim and the suspect were on bus number 66 at the intersection of Notre-Dame Boulevard and Curé-Labelle Boulevard.
"When the victim got off the bus, at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 9th Avenue, the suspect followed him," Laval police stated. "He allegedly stole a gold chain, worth $300, that the teenager was wearing."
The suspect has been described as a man, aged 19 years old. He is 1m67 (5'6") and 68 kg (150 lb).
He has brown hair that is shaved on the sides.
Officers say they are looking at surveillance footage, which allegedly shows the suspect in a store just before the altercation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 and mention file LVL 190720 043.
