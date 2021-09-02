Laval police make arrest in connection with shooting outside of bar that left two injured

Laval police (SPL) has arrested a suspect in Montreal in connection with a shooting in Laval that left two men injured outside a bar.

Undercover officers arrested the suspect on De Lormier Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard early Thursday morning, seizing his vehicle.

A suspect's vehicle was seized in Montreal after he was arrested in relation to a shooting in Laval on Sept. 1, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The arrest is in connection with a shooting outside the Cello resto-lounge on Curé-Labelle Boulevard in the Chomedey neighbourhood.

Laval police were called to the scene at 3 a.m., locating a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body.

He is expected to recover.

Another victim, a man in his late-20s, was also sent to hospital with a gunshot wound in the lower body around an hour-and-a-half later.

"He's going to be out of the hospital soon," said SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

Both men are known to police.

Laval police says more information on charges against the suspect will be disclosed shortly.