Laval police say 70-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Laurentides Boulevard

A 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while attempting to cross Laurentides Boulevard in Laval.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Laval (SPL), police received a 911 call Wednesday morning about a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:35 a.m.

Police said a 17-year-old female driver of a pick-up truck was driving eastbound on Genève Street when she attempted to drive onto Laurentides Boulevard. At the same time, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the boulevard and was struck by the driver who apparently did not see her.

The 70-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Laurentides Boulevard was closed in both directions between Rotterdam and Antwerp streets for most of the day to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2022.