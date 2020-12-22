iHeartRadio
Laval police search for possible victims of alleged pedophile who worked in education

Laval police are looking for potential victims of David Gingras, 31, who is facing charges related to sexual assault and possession of child pornography / Courtesy of the Laval police

The Laval police are searching for possible victims of an alleged pedophile who worked as a special education technician between 2017 and 2019. 

On Dec. 9, Laval police arrested David Gingras, 31, in connection to sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in Laval and on the North Shore. 

The alleged assaults took place at his residence, and investigators say they have reason to believe there could be other possible victims between the ages of 11 and 16. 

The suspect appeared at the Laval courthouse on Dec. 10 on several counts including sexual assault and possession of child pornography. He was later released on certain conditions and will return to court in March. 

Police say Gingras worked with young people in various institutions and community organizations in Laval, Deux-Montagnes and Mirabel. 

Anyone with information on Gingras is being asked to communicate with the Laval police, which they can do by dialing 911 and mentioning the LVL file 200821 057 or anonymously via the 450-662-4636 info line. 

