Laval police search for potential victims of former teacher accused of molestation


Ronald Angelo Cecchini was arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of a minor in the 1980s. (Credit: Laval police)

Laval police (SPL) is asking for the public's help to locate potential victims of Ronald Angelo Cecchini.

The 70-year-old was arrested last June in connection with the alleged molestation of a minor in the 1980s.

According to authorities, Cecchini was a teacher at an English-language elementary school in the Chomedey district between 1979 and 1982.

While teaching a specialized class, he allegedly inappropriately touched a young victim.

"Multiple acts of a sexual nature were reported over a period of several years," Laval police states. "There is evidence to suggest that the suspect may have had other victims."

Cecchini is also believed to have taught in Ontario over the course of his career.

He is facing one charge of molestation and is expected to return to court on Nov. 8.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Cecchini is asked to call the Laval police info line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialling 911 and citing file LVl-210525-045.

All calls are treated with confidentiality. 

