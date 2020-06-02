iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval police search for victims of senior who tried to lure minor over Messenger

Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

Laval police are asking for the public’s help finding victims of Jacques Savignac, a 74-year-old man who was arrested on May 4 for luring a minor over the internet.

Over the past few months, the man spoke to a 14-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger, repeatedly asking her to meet to have sex, police said. Investigators have reason to believe the man could have done this to other minors, who would have been chosen at random through social media. 

Savignac appeared in Laval court over the phone and is scheduled to reappear on Aug. 4. 

Anyone who was a victim of Savignac or who has any information is being asked to communicate with Laval police through their info line at 450-662-INFO or by calling 911 and mentionning file RPR 190614 019. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error