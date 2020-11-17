Laval police search for witnesses of fatal October fire

MONTREAL -- Police in Laval are asking for the public's help in finding witnesses to a fatal fire that took place in the Ste-Rose area in October.

On Oct. 9, a residential fire that broke out around 11 p.m. took the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Investigators are searching for information related to the fire, after discovering that a group of people were near the bus terminal and Ste-Rose daycare on Terrasse Dufferin when the incident took place.

Any witnesses who have not yet contacted police are being asked to do so to move the case forward by calling the info line at 450-662-INFO or 911 and mentioning LVL file 201 009 069.