Laval police searching for man who allegedly stole sunglasses from Sunglass Hut

Laval police are looking for a suspect they allege stole a pair of sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store in Carrefour Laval.

They say on July 30 at 10 a.m., the suspect allegedly went to the counter of the store, took a pair of glasses and put them in his jacket.

Officers say he tried to leave without paying and was stopped by a clerk, whom he pushed aside before fleeing inside the mall.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, about 19 years old with short black hair. He is 1.8m (5’11”) in height and weighs 75 kg (165 lbs).

He was wearing a Calvin Klein-brand black hoodie, black jeans and a black cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL 190730-065.