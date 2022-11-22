iHeartRadio
Laval police searching for potential victims of man charged with sexual assault


Laval police (SPL) believe Nabil Taher committed multiple sexual assaults and are asking potential victims to come forward. SOURCE: SPL

Police in Laval (SPL) arrested a 41-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault in 2015, and officers believe there may have been other victims.

Police claim that Nabil Taher allegedly met the victim on a dating website and then arranged to meet them in a motel.

"During this meeting, the man forced the victim to have sexual relations," the SPL said in a news release. "Before leaving the premises, he allegedly threatened the victim by demanding money."

Taher was arrested March 31 and appeared in court on July 14 on sexual assault and robbery charges. He will be back in court in February.

Investigators feel there could be more victims out there and are asking those people to come forward.

The SPL can be contacted confidentially at 450-662-4636 or by dialling 911 and mentioning the file LVL 150912-002. 

�������������������� ������������������ : ���������������� ������������������́���� ��️‍
Votre Service de police a récemment procédé à l'arrestation de Nabil Taher, âgé de 41 ans, en lien avec un dossier d'agression sexuelle commise en 2015.
➕d'infos : https://t.co/HYTE6jq0I3 pic.twitter.com/zShO2dpxZc

— Police Laval (@policelaval) November 22, 2022
