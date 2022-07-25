iHeartRadio
Laval police searching for suspect who made off with $60K worth of valuables

Laval police (SPL) are looking for a suspect in a break-and-entering who is said to be driving a Mazda 5. SOURCE: SPL

Laval police (SPL) are looking for a suspect in a break and entering at the end of June.

Police say that a man in his 60s entered a home in Laval West on June 28 around 1:45 p.m. while the owner and son were working on the property and had left the garage door open. The suspect went inside and made off with around $60,000 in property before fleeing in a Mazda 5.

Police describe the suspect as having a large build with dark thinning hair. He wears prescription glasses.

Those with information can call the SPL's tip line at 450-6662-4636 or 911 and mention the file LVL 220628-060. 

