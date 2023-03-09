Laval police seek help to identify woman in custody

Laval police say they are seeking to identify a woman they have detained in connection with a minor offence.

Investigators say they are unable to confirm her identity and are asking people who know her to come forward.

She is a woman in her early 20s with a dark complexion, with short hair dyed red and brown eyes. She is 5'3" (1.63 m) tall and weighs 139 lbs (63 kg). The woman speaks both English and French.

Anyone with information about this woman can call the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL-230302-029.