Laval police seek information on suspect after his partner is found dead in her apartment

Laval police are asking for the public’s help to advance a murder investigation after a 74-year-old woman was killed on Friday.

Investigators are seeking information about the whereabouts of their prime suspect in the days leading up to the Dec. 4 slaying.

Nathaniel Albert, 58, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of the woman, who police say was his partner.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau confirmed that police responded to the woman's apartment on du Havre Avenue at 1 p.m. Friday and discovered the woman dead, and that it was the department's fourth homicide of 2020.

"On scene [police] discovered the woman with different kinds of wounds," said Boudreau.

Albert was arrested, interrogated and appeared in court Saturday where he was charged with second-degree murder as well as three counts of breach of conditions.

"An autopsy will confirm the reason she died," said Boudreau.

Police say they are hoping to find any witnesses to the events or any event leading up to the homicide. They are also trying to locate the victim’s vehicle, a white Dodge Caravan, licence plate H28 THP. Police say anyone who locates the vehicle should call 911 and not approach or touch the car at all. Anyone with information is urged to call 450 662-INFO (4636), and mention the LVL file number 201 204 034.

The suspect returns to court on Dec. 10.