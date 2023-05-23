iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval police seek suspect in 'false representation' frauds targeting seniors


Laval police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in various frauds targeting seniors. She is a French-speaking, white woman between 20 and 30 years old, 5'5", with dark brown or black hair. (SPL)

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in multiple cases of "false representation" fraud targeting seniors.

The suspect is a French-speaking, white woman between 20 and 30 years old. She is around 5'5" and has dark brown or black hair.

The woman allegedly posed as a police officer and operated under multiple aliases, including Claudia Spinelli, Claudia Pinelli, Maria Moreli, Claudia Morelli, and Sabrina Spinelli.

SPL investigators have identified nearly 10 cases believed to be connected to the suspect since June 2022. Most of the victims live in senior's residences.

The scams involved a male suspect who would call victims on their home phones, posing as a financial institution worker and claiming they were targeted by credit card fraud.

After obtaining the victims' PINs, the suspect directed them to put their cards in an envelope. The victims were told that the investigator in charge of their file was Jean Melançon.

The female suspect would then go to the victims' homes to collect the envelopes, posing as a police officer under the number 960011.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call 911 or contact the SPL directly at 450-662-4636 and mention the file LVL-220626-043.  

������������ �������� ����������́�������������� : ���������������� ��̀ ��������������������
Le SPL demande l’aide du public afin d’identifier une suspecte impliquée dans plusieurs dossiers de fraude de type « faux représentant ».
➕d'info : https://t.co/M39GiIc16K pic.twitter.com/rku6Xs6gmS

— Police Laval (@policelaval) May 23, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*