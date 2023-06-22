iHeartRadio
Laval police seek victims of man, 23, accused of pimping


Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

A 23-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with pimping accusations, and Laval investigators believe he may have multiple alleged victims.

Georgio Saliba was arrested last Tuesday and has already appeared at the Laval courthouse to face pimping charges. He was released on several conditions.

According to Laval police (SPL), an alleged victim began a relationship with Saliba. Over the following months, he allegedly proposed that she work for him, asking her to provide sexual services.

Police say the victim complied for a few months, but Saliba allegedly assaulted her when she tried to end the relationship.

Evidence suggests Georgio Saliba may have victimized others, police claim. The SPL is asking anyone with more information to contact them directly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2023. 

 

