Laval police seize drugs, firearms, cash; 2 arrested


The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Laval police (SPL) reported the arrest of two men in connection with drug trafficking on Friday, seizing several quantities and a large quantity of narcotics.

An investigation initiated last December led to the arrests of Alexandre Duval, 31, and Simon Mathieu Therrien-Guay, 27. Search warrants were obtained for two residences and a vehicle in Saint-Hyacinthe, Montérégie, and Bois-des-Fillion.

Duval faces charges of drug trafficking, weapon possession and receiving stolen goods. Therrien-Guay faces charges of drug possession and breaching conditions.

Police say both suspects remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Search results include the seizure of four firearms, ammunition, over 843 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis, hundreds of methamphetamine tablets and cannabis resin.

Cash and a vehicle were also seized.

