Laval police seize record amount of heroin in ongoing investigation


Laval Police FILE PHOTO.

Laval police have made a record heroin seizure.

Over the last two weeks, officers seized more than 2.35 kilograms of heroin, in addition to cocaine and several sharp weapons, for a total value of nearly $200,000.

The searches that led to these seizures were carried out in two residential buildings in the Chomedey district.

Police allege an individual linked to a criminal network was acting as a supplier for drug dealers who had a well-established clientele.

Police would not say how many arrests have been made as the investigation is not yet over.

Both searches were carried out by officers of the Laval police organized crime squad, with the assistance of members of several other squads and forensic identification technicians.

- With files from The Canadian Press

