Laval police set up command post after responding to three shootings in less than nine hours

Laval police said they are increasing patrols on the streets after officers were called to three separate shootings in less than nine hours.

“The events in the Ste-Rose and Vimont neighbourhoods are unacceptable and intolerable, and that is why we are going to step up our presence and mobilize all our resources to continue to ensure the safety of Laval residents,” said Laval police chief Pierre Brochet in a statement on Friday.

“We will be visible and present in the streets.”

Police were first called to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after gunshots were fired into a residence and a vehicle on Grenier Street in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood. A couple of hours later, around 11:45 p.m., police said shots were fired at another residence on Marc Street in the Vimont neighbourhood.

Then, at 4:51 a.m., police were once again called back to Grenier Street for a third reported shooting.

Face aux événements de coups de feu qui ont eu lieu la nuit dernière à Laval, le SPL se mobilise. ���� ��������������, ������������ �������� ������������, ������ ������������������́.

The police service said it is setting up a command post near the intersection of Marc and Bellerose streets in the Vimont neighbourhood Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the public are invited to speak with investigators confidentially at the command post.

Meanwhile, police have identified a suspect in at least one of the recent shootings overnight that they consider “armed and dangerous.” The suspect is described as a “21-year-old Arab male” who weighs approximately 198 pounds, is five feet seven inches tall, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone who sees the wanted man is asked to call 911. The public can also call the confidential line at 450-662-4636.