iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval police to set up command post on Friday after shooting at College Montmorency


A mobile police command post will be stationed near Laval's Collège Montmorency all day Friday in hopes of advancing the investigation into an attempted murder that led to a lockdown of students and staff on Nov. 11 and sent shockwaves through the community. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes

A mobile police command post will be stationed all day Friday in the vicinity of Collège Montmorency in Laval.

Police hope to advance the investigation into an attempted murder that led to a lockdown of students and staff on Nov. 11 and created a stir in the community.

Investigators from the Laval Police Service's crimes against the person squad will be at the command post from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near Gate 7 of the college.

Information leads Laval police investigators to believe that there may be individuals who witnessed the attempted murder and they would like to contact them.

On Nov. 11, in the late afternoon, a suspect arriving from a park located behind Collège Montmorency allegedly fired several shots at four people who then took refuge inside the college. This triggered a massive police lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff on site.

About 500 students were kept inside for more than four hours, while anxious relatives waited outside.

Management at Collège Montmorency suspended classes scheduled for Monday, Nov 14. Students and staff were invited to take part in a "comfort day" in order to take a pause in the wake of the shooting.

In the hours following the violence, Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet speculated that some of the victims were linked to the Flamehead Boys (FHB) gang, a group active in the Laval area. He added that the shootings had no connection to the college.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*