Laval Rocket finally get February schedule; season to begin Feb. 12

The Laval Rocket's season finally has an official start date and it's in only three days.

On Tuesday, the American Hockey League released the February schedules for the five teams in the Canadian division. The puck will drop on the Rocket's season on Feb. 12, when they face off against the Belleville Senators.

The Rocket, who are the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate team, will play the Senators three more times before taking on the Manitoba Moose four times. All games will be played at the Bell Centre, as the Montreal arena replaced Laval's Place Bell as the Rocket's home ice this year.

The schedule for the months after February will be released at a later date.

The AHL season had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other teams had already seen their seasons begin as early as Feb. 5. Three teams – the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds – will not play at all this year, but will return for the 2021-22 season.