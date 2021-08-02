Laval Rocket names Martin Laperriere as assistant coach

The Laval Rocket has hired Martin Laperrière as an assistant coach.

Laperrière joins the staff of new head coach Jean-François Houle.

He was behind the bench of the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as an assistant and associate coach between 2005 and 2020.

He was head coach of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2003 to 2005.

Laperrière was also head coach of the Séminaire Saint-François Blizzard at the midget AAA level from 2016 to 2018.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2021.