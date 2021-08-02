iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval Rocket names Martin Laperriere as assistant coach

Quebec Remparts coach Patrick Roy, right, talks with assistant coach Martin Laperriere during first period Memorial Cup action in Moncton, N.B. on Sunday, May 21, 2006.(CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

The Laval Rocket has hired Martin Laperrière as an assistant coach.

Laperrière joins the staff of new head coach Jean-François Houle.

He was behind the bench of the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as an assistant and associate coach between 2005 and 2020.

He was head coach of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2003 to 2005.

Laperrière was also head coach of the Séminaire Saint-François Blizzard at the midget AAA level from 2016 to 2018.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error