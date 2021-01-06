Laval Rocket to play 2021 home games at the Bell Centre

The Bell Centre will do double duty during this unusual hockey season as the AHL's Laval Rocket will play their home games in the arena.

On Wednesday, the team announced their move from the usual Place Bell in Laval, saying in a statement “The decision was taken following the recommendations of Public Health authorities to limit the transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible.”

“The change is temporary and effective for the entire 2020-21 AHL season. The Rocket is scheduled to return to Place Bell for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.”

The announcement comes just two days after the Canadiens got the official go-ahead from public health officials to play their home games at the arena.

The Habs' season will begin on Jan. 13 while the AHL season will begin on Feb. 5.