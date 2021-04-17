iHeartRadio
Laval's Leylah Annie Fernandez wraps up Billie Jean King Cup win for Canada against Serbia

Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Quebec continues to tear up the women's tennis tour wrapping up the Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie on April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Leylah Annie Fernandez clinched a Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie victory for Canada with a dramatic win today.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to give Canada an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five tie.

An amazing and fearless two days from this 18 year-old.

After defeating Olga Danilovic in three sets in the first rubber, ����Leylah Fernandez clinched the victory for Canada in their #BJKCup tie today with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Nina Stojanovic in 2 hours, 46 mins.

�� pic.twitter.com/qr2ygc8hUK

— Match Point Canada (@MatchPointCAN) April 17, 2021

Fernandez, ranked 72nd in the world, was about to have her fifth match-point opportunity against the 87th-ranked Stojanovic when some of the lights went out at the indoor hard-court facility.

Stojanovic, with serve and trailing 5-4 in the third set, came back from the 13-minute delay to win a long point. But Fernandez won the next two points to finally put an end to a match that lasted two hours 46 minutes.

Canada won the tie without its top singles player, Bianca Andreescu, who has a foot injury. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada's top doubles player, also didn't play.

A doubles match was to be held later today.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.

