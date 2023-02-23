iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval's Leylah Fernandez and U.S. partner Mattek-Sands ousted from doubles play in Dubai


Canada's Leylah Fernandez serves to Austria's Julia Grabher during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American partner Bethany Mattek-Sands lost 7-5, 7-5 to Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The Russians won 68 per cent of their first serves, compared to 58 per cent for Fernandez and Mattek-Sands.

Kudermetova and Samsonova will meet the team of Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.

Fernandez was bounced from singles play Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-1 to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error