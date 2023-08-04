Laval’s Leylah Fernandez loses to Greece’s Maria Sakkari in Washington

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval was eliminated in the round of 16 at the Washington tournament on Friday.

Greece’s Maria Sakkari won 7-5, 6-2, in just over an hour and a half.

Sakkari had five aces and won 75 per cent of the points on her first serve.

After a quick rest, Sakkari dominated American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

Fernandez and Sakkari were due to meet on Thursday, but the evening program was postponed to the following day due to rain.

Sakkari will be up against top seed Jessica Pegula, who beat Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 4, 2023.