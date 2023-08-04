iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Laval’s Leylah Fernandez loses to Greece’s Maria Sakkari in Washington


Canada's Leylah Fernandez serves to Caroline Garcia of France in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval was eliminated in the round of 16 at the Washington tournament on Friday.

Greece’s Maria Sakkari won 7-5, 6-2, in just over an hour and a half.

Sakkari had five aces and won 75 per cent of the points on her first serve.

After a quick rest, Sakkari dominated American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

Fernandez and Sakkari were due to meet on Thursday, but the evening program was postponed to the following day due to rain.

Sakkari will be up against top seed Jessica Pegula, who beat Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 4, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*