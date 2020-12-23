Laval the latest district to vaccinate health-care workers first, not elderly, for logistical reason

MONTREAL -- Laval has its first COVID-19-vaccinated person, and she’s a health-care worker—she’s not living in a care home, and not elderly.

Sylvie Schaffro, 58, got the shot today, the first of 250 in Laval. She quit her job in the financial sector to care for seniors. Now her job has her first in line for the vaccine, but it’s for logistical rather than ethical reasons.

Like at least one other region, Montérégie, Laval has decided to start with health-care workers because of a complicated calculation around the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept in very cold storage.

Once thawed, all the doses in a package must be given within a few days, and they can’t be moved from site to site.

“We made this choice because we can’t carry the vaccine to the various CHSLDs,” a Laval health authority explained today.

Monteregie health authorities also said last week that there aren’t enough people at any CHSLD to justify basing the vaccination campaign there, and there are a host of other problems with bringing a stream of outsiders through care homes to make up the numbers needed.

In Laval, the vaccinations will be based for now at the Cité de la Sante hospital. The Laval health board received less than 3,000 doses, and since each person must get two shots, that means about 1,500 people in the city will get vaccinated this month.

Laval said it was prioritizing health-care workers who work with the people at risk.

But things will change when the Moderna vaccine begins to arrive. That vaccine was approved by Health Canada today, and it is much easier to store and to move around.

The province announced earlier this month that the first in line for vaccines would be elderly residents of care homes, but the change of plan isn’t necessarily a big change—the province said at the same time that it hoped to have enough supply to begin vaccinating health-care workers, the second-priority group, concurrently.

As of Wednesday morning, 7,229 Quebecers have gotten their vaccine shots, according to the province's daily statistics.