Laval to delay property tax deadlines to adapt to ongoing ‘pandemic context’

Laval property owners will again have a little extra breathing room this year when it comes to paying their taxes to help residents cope with any financial challenges created by the ongoing pandemic, the city announced on Wednesday.

Instead of sticking with the expected payment schedule, the two municipal tax payments will now be due almost three months after the original dates, as follows:

The first installment deadline initially scheduled for March 23 is postponed to June 15, 2022.

The second payment, originally due on June 21 will now have to be paid by Sept. 13.

It’s “concrete relief that will allow them to benefit from a few months of respite to better plan their budget,” the Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said in a press release.

The new payment schedule applies to Laval families and businesses.

Households and business should receive their property tax bill during the week of Feb.y 21, the city announcement read.

In addition to postponing payment deadlines last year, property taxes were also frozen for the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors in Laval in 2021.