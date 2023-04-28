Laval will reduce maximum speed limits, install more speed bumps

The City of Laval is hoping to make its streets safer and is reducing speed limits, in addition to other measures, throughout the municipality.

As of May 2, speed limits will be reduced by 10 KM/H on most roads in Laval, according to a news release.

The speed limit on local streets will thus be 30 KM/H and 50 KM/H on main arteries. Collector roads' maximum will be 40 KM/H.

"This is a new chapter in street planning in Laval," said Mayor Stephane Boyer in a news release. "It is a time of sharing and civic-mindedness, which translates into more equitable and sustainable mobility. From this perspective, the reduction of speed limits is an essential measure. It aims to reclaim our local streets for pedestrians, to transform our neighbourhoods into living environments where people can get around easily, and to support citizens in their changes in mobility habits, particularly by offering them a greater sense of safety."

[Sécurité des citoyens��] La Ville annonce une série d’actions visant un meilleur partage des rues pour ses citoyens, notamment une diminution des limites de vitesse. ➡https://t.co/8c2uX775tC pic.twitter.com/No2g9OaU3I

MORE TRAFFIC MEASURES

Other traffic measures include the installation of over 300 new speed bumps, in addition to the 700 already installed in 2021 and 2022 around parks, elementary schools, daycares and seniors' residences.

The city aims to install 1,200 new speed bumps, bollards and curb extensions to reduce vehicle speeds.

Crossing times at intersections will increase at major hubs and bus and metro stops.

In 2024, the city will equip new pedestrian lights at 15 intersections and seven audible signals.

New visual marking concepts will also be added at pedestrian crossings in 2024.

Laval is also hoping to improve active mobility by extending bicycle paths (by 10 kilometres) and pedestrian walkways (by 15 kilometres) annually.

"These initiatives are in addition to a constantly expanding BIXI network, which this year will reach 26 stations and 295 self-service bicycles, 80 of which are electrically assisted," the city said in its release.