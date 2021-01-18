Laval woman charged in daughter's death released on bail, banned from seeing her other children

By Gabrielle Fahmy, CTV Montreal



MONTREAL — The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died in Laval earlier this month was released on bail on Monday under several conditions, including not to be in the presence of her other children.

The mother, whose name is under a publication ban, was charged on Friday by Laval police with criminal negligence causing death in connection to the girl’s death.

She was present in Laval court Monday, along with a French-Dari interpreter. Dari is one of the two official languages of Afghanistan. The woman also spoke some English with the lawyer representing her.

On Jan. 3, emergency responders were called to a residence in Chomedey by a family member. When they arrived, the girl was not breathing. They tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Laval police are still awaiting the autopsy report, and would not comment on the nature of the girl’s injuries in the meantime. Neighbours told CTV News they saw the girl covered in bruises as she was taken out of the house.

The mother is also facing an assault charge against the daughter going back to June 2020.

On Monday, the mother was brought into court handcuffed and accompanied by two security guards. Her bail conditions were a joint recommendation from the Crown and the defence, which meant that no evidence was presented.

Her bail conditions were to pay $1,000, maintain good behaviour, not be in possession of any weapons, to be present in court as required and to leave her passport with the court office.

She's also required to live at a residence on Le Bouthillier St. in Chomedey and not to change her address, and also to not go to a different residence on Le Bouthillier. She's also banned from going to a place of work or study, and from commucating with any of several people on a list, unless she's accompanied by her lawyer in order to prepare her case.

She is also barred from communicating with, or being in the presence of, a certain person whose name isn't public. Lawyers wouldn't say who is on the various lists of people she may not contact, except to confirm that the woman's other children are among them.

She agreed, through her translator, to accept these conditions.

The next court date has been set for April 12. A publication ban remains in effect on the mother's and the daughter's names.

Laval police said today the investigation is still ongoing. They would not comment on whether other family members could face charges.