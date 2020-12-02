Laval woman with painful heartburn condition waiting two years and counting for consultation, test

A Laval woman says she's been waiting over two years and counting for a test for painful heartburn issues - a delay that's been made worse by the pandemic.

"The medication does not relieve my pain," said Angie, who wished to protect her identity.

But that's what she said she's had to put up with since October 2018 - and she was recently told by the Cité de la Sante Hospital in Laval she'd have to keep waiting.

"I understand - It's a non emergency situation, 100%, But two years on a waiting list, I find it's a bit ridiculous. And they tell me it could be another year," said Angie who contacted yourstory@cjad.com.

"I just don't get how it can get so backlogged that after two years they're still telling me it can take another year. What if it becomes an emergency?"

Waiting has made her anxious.

"it's painful. It's irritable," she said.

The Quebec health ministry said in a statement to CJAD 800 that the wait time for such consultations has gone up - from about 254 days for low priority cases in the pre-pandemic period in February to 287 days now, depending on the region and reason for the consultation. The wait for priority cases is about six days now compared to 12 days back in February, the ministry noting it's a "very small number of requests." The delays in getting the actual tests were not readily available.

Going the private route would be faster but cost $1600 - something her insurance may not cover.

"How does that make sense if someone could afford it can get medical procedures, and you can't afford it, you don't. How does that make sense?" said Angie.

"Preventive medecine maybe? Do we have to wait until we're really, really sick before we get attention?"