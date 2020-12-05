iHeartRadio
‘Laverne & Shirley’ star David Lander, aka Squiggy, dead at 73

David Lander as Squiggy

An actor from a popular 70's and 80's show has died. 

David L. Lander, best known for his comic portrayal of 1950s greaser Squiggy on “Laverne & Shirley," is dead at the age of 73.

He passed away Friday from complications from multiple sclerosis.

His wife Kathy Lander says she and daughter, Natalie, were at Lander’s bedside at the time of his passing.

In addition to recurring roles on several series in the 1990s, Lander performed in numerous voiceover projects well into the 2000s, including “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Garfield Show” and “Oswald.”

