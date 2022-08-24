iHeartRadio
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin

image.jpg

With just days to go before the provincial election campaign begins, the Quebec Liberals (PLQ) have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.

As a senior partner at the Robinson Sheppard Shapiro law firm in Montreal, Garceau specializes in family law.

She is hoping to replace former finance minister Carlos Leitão, who served as MNA for Robert-Baldwin for two mandates.

He has since decided to step away from political life.

Garceau was previously the president of the Westmount-Ville-Marie federal riding association.

From 2009 to 2012, she served as national vice-president of the Liberal Party of Canada.

In 2020, Garceau became president of the board of directors at the West Island Women's Shelter.

The Robert-Baldwin riding comprises Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro and is considered a Liberal stronghold.

Leitão won the riding in 2018 with nearly 74 per cent of the vote.

Garceau's official confirmation is slated to be made in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Wednesday evening. 

