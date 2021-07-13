iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lawyer for Montreal police officer facing sex assault charge cross-examines accuser

image.jpg

The lawyer for a Montreal police officer on trial for sexual assault is cross-examining the complainant today and focusing on her behaviour during the alleged assault.

Roger Frechette, a Montreal police officer, faces one count of sexual assault against a woman from Ontario who was visiting Montreal in February 2019.

He is the first police officer to be charged following an independent investigation by Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

The alleged victim is a woman in her 40s originally from Ontario whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

She says Frechette, who was off-duty, insisted on taking her back to her hotel after a night in police detention and allegedly groped her, licking her neck, grabbing her private parts and putting her hand on his crotch.

Frechette's lawyer, Felix Remillard-Larose, is questioning the woman about alleged inconsistencies in her version of events.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error