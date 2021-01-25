Lawyers fight to lift Quebec's curfew measures for homeless people

MONTREAL — A group of legal aid lawyers were in court Monday requesting an immediate injunction to lift the curfew for Quebec's homeless population.

A provincial decree, enacted Jan. 9 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, states that “between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Quebecers must not leave their homes except in cases that justify travel.”

The question at the heart of the hearing in Quebec Superior Court was whether the decree can be applied to people who don’t have a home in the first place.

When the curfew was put in place, the Legault government insisted police would use tolerance and common sense when enforcing the decree, especially when it came to homeless people.

But Monday, lawyers from the Mobile Legal Clinic brought forward the case of a 38-year-old homeless man, who suffers from alcohol addiction and schizophrenia.

Lawyers said the man was given two $1,500 tickers last week, and in one case, he had to go to Sainte-Thérèse because no shelter in the city would take him because of his addiction.

When he arrived in Sainte-Thérèse, lawyers said police arrested him, and put him in jail.