Lawyers manning phone banks to give free legal advice in Montreal

Young lawyers are at work this weekend manning phone lines to answer calls from the public seeking legal advice.

The 36th Telephone Legal Clinic of the Young Bar Association of Montreal (JBM) opened its lines on Saturday and Sunday for citizens who wish to obtain free legal advice on a variety of subjects.

According to the JBM, these clinics help resolve many issues, while relieving congestion in the judicial system.

When citizens call, they state their questions and are directed to a lawyer who specializes in that area.

"About a hundred lawyers from different branches of law participate, including many young people, but also others with more experience," said JBM president Mylene Lemieux.

Lemieux stressed that the process is confidential; only the first name and telephone number of the caller may be requested at times in case the line goes dead.

"Often, the people who call us, it's a first contact with a lawyer, so it's very gratifying to be able to orient, to give legal advice to a person who calls a lawyer for the first time," said Lemieux.

Since 2016, the clinic has averaged 2,000 calls per clinic.

Citizens who are interested in getting advice are invited to report 1-844-779-6232.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.