LDT's latest trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl: a 500 lb tuna
Quebec's most beloved doctor/NFL player might have yet another career ahead of him: fisherman.
On Monday, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif posted some photos and videos to Instagram of his ongoing vacation in Gaspe. Included were a series of him tossing bait into the water off the coast of Perce and then reeling in his prize: a 500 pound bluefin tuna.View this post on Instagram
Fishing done right! 500 pound Bluefin Tuna caught off the coast of Percé. #fishing #tuna #fish #vacation #backtoworkigo
It's been an eventful trip for the lineman: over the weekend, he also took to social media to document his hunt for his missing Super Bowl ring.
