Le Chateau starts work on producing 500,000 hospital gowns in Canada

Le Chateau Inc. says it has started the manufacturing of up to 500,000 hospital gowns in partnership with Logistik Unicorp Inc. and its contract with the federal government.

The retailer says all the gowns will be made in Canada.

Le Chateau is a retailer and manufacturer of clothing, footwear and accessories for women and men.

The company says it has historically manufactured about 30 per cent of its clothing in its own Canadian production facilities and is using them to produce the order.

It is the latest Canadian firm to shift gears and start producing personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Other clothing companies that have made the switch include Samuelsohn, Canada Goose and Arc'teryx.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.