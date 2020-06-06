Le Voir magazine ceases operations after over three decades covering the arts

The French-language culture magazine Le Voir is saying au revoir.

“Bye bye,” reads a straightforward post on its Facebook page Friday evening, as multiple media reported the magazine was ceasing operations.

An internal memo quoted by Le Devoir and other media sources reported that the business model for the magazine rests largely on the arts and culture industry, which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The magazine began making layoffs in mid-March, and ceased its activities this week.

Mishmash Media, which also owns L’Actualite, founded Le Voir in 1986.