Lead in Montreal mental hospital drinking water leaves patients relying on bottled water

Residents in one area of the Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Montreal are unable to drink their tap water because it contains unsafe levels of lead.

Residents of the Douglas’ Levinschi Pavilion, which is being rented by a private mental health lodging and care organization, have been drinking bottled water for at least three weeks, according to a former employee.

Water tests at the pavilion revealed lead levels at 0.014 parts-per-million, nearly three times the acceptable limit of 0.005.

Lead is a neurotoxin and exposure to the metal from drinking water can result in high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease in adults, and neurological and behavioural problems in children.

“This is an emergency situation,” said Mina Pingol, who first notified CTV of the water quality issue. Pingol is a former employee of Ressources d’hébergement l’Étape Inc. (RHE), the company which is renting the pavilion from the Douglas.

“It's a health and safety issue.”

“The Levinschi pavilion and other Douglas pavilions are old and, like many residences in the City of Verdun, the concentration of lead in water is an issue,” wrote Helene Bergeron-Gamache, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, in a statement to CTV News.

“Employees and residents have been supplied with bottled water.”

The CIUSSS said the lead issues were first found “during an annual routine test.” CTV requested clarification as to when that test was done but did not immediately receive a response.

As of Saturday, there were 18 patients staying with RHE.

“The Douglas Institute has provided water since our arrival,” wrote RHE owner and director Rachel Pomerleau.

RHE, which has been working with the Douglas for several years, rented the Levinschi Pavilion in August for one year.

The CIUSSS says it’s in talks with Montreal to determine the source of the lead, and what can be done to fix the problem.

ISSUES OF CLEANLINESS

CTV News first became aware of water issues at the Levinschi Pavilion after a video posted to social media went viral. The video, shot by former employee Mina Pingol, shows brownish water coming out of a tap in one of the resident’s dorms.

RHE told CTV News the brown liquid was a result of plumbing work done on the pipes in recent days, and that the water would become clear again after flushing it for several minutes.

Pingol, who until recently was employed as a weekend intervention worker, told CTV issues of cleanliness were common at the pavilion.

She alleged the kitchen area was not kept clean and said she saw evidence of cockroach and mice infestations.

The regional health authority told CTV News it was notified about a mouse sighting; though it was not aware of an infestation.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said Bergeron-Gamache.

“We will take all the necessary measures to ensure a safe and quality environment.”

Pingol says she was fired from her job as an intervention worker on Friday, the day before the video was posted online.

She had raised concerns of cleanliness to management and colleagues, she says, and believes that’s part of the reason she was fired on Friday.

However, in documents provided by Pingol to CTV News, RHE denies that her comments were a factor.

CTV News requested clarification from her employer as to why she was dismissed. RHE did not respond.