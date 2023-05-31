iHeartRadio
Legault announces Michael Sabia as new CEO of Hydro-Quebec


image.jpg

Quebec's government has officially tapped Michael Sabia as the next head of Hydro-Quebec.

In a tweet, Premier Francois Legault announced Sabia would serve as president and CEO of the Crown corporation, succeeding Sophie Brochu.

Legault says Sabia "is an experienced man who will be able to pursue and overcome the challenges of Quebec's energy transition," according to a translation.

Sabia has served as Canada's deputy minister of finance since 2020.

Prior to that, he worked at the Department of Finance and the Privy Council Office before joining the private sector.

He is a former chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and a former chief executive of BCE Inc.
 

Michael Sabia est un gestionnaire rigoureux, son esprit stratégique et son expérience font de lui la personne idéale pour relever les nombreux défis qui attendent @hydroquebec. Il faut être agile et innover pour remplir nos objectifs environnementaux et de croissance économique. https://t.co/WleRj1x8a4

— Pierre Fitzgibbon (@MinFitzgibbon) May 31, 2023

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

