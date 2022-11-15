Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places

In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual.

Premier François Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will provide an update on Wednesday as health experts observe a resurgence of respiratory infections across the country, particularly in children, at a time when the COVID-19 virus is still rampant and seasonal flu is emerging.

"There is no question of reintroducing mandatory masks in public places," he said.

The previous day, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health said he "strongly" recommended masks be worn in all indoor public places, including schools and daycares, but did not go so far as to make them mandatory for everyone. Dr. Kieran Moore made the recommendation Monday as part of an update on the pediatric respiratory virus season, which has seen the province's children's hospitals overwhelmed in recent weeks by a massive influx of very sick young children.

On Sunday, with the holiday season approaching and people gathering together, the Collège des médecins du Québec again recommended that people wear masks in public places.

For its part, the federal public health department emphasized on Thursday that people should be more cautious because the respiratory viruses are at the beginning of a marked season in the country, immunity to COVID-19 is decreasing, and social contacts are increasing with the relaxation of public health measures.

In Quebec, the mask mandate in most public spaces was lifted on May 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2022.