Legault fears public sector negotiations will lead to turmoil and 'strikes'

While the Quebec government is in the midst of negotiations with its 600,000 public sector employees, Premier François Legault fears "disruptions" and "strikes."

"I do have some concerns about the disruptions announced by certain unions that will have the right to strike at the end of September," he said in a press briefing at the close of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) pre-sessional caucus in Saguenay on Friday.

Legault said it was important for wage increases to cover inflation. "Without wanting to negotiate in the public arena, first of all it's important for the government to cover inflation. At the Department of Finance, we forecast that inflation for the next five years will be around 11.5 per cent. That's what we're offering employees," he said.

The premier suggested that some unions, such as the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), were asking for wage increases that were too high for the government to pay.

"Unions like the FIQ are asking us for 24 per cent increases. Quite honestly, we manage Quebecers' money. We don't have that capacity to pay," he said, adding that there was no question of raising taxes.

"What I want is for this to be resolved as quickly as possible and as harmoniously as possible, without affecting services to the population," added Legault.

Legault also wants financial incentives to encourage nurses to work evenings, weekends and in certain regions.

On Thursday, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents 65,000 teachers, cut its demands in half in a bid to advance negotiations with the government.

The teachers' union now says it is waiting for a "concrete gesture" from the Legault government, or it could launch a strike as early as this fall. Pressure tactics have already been underway since the spring.

On Thursday, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said she would take the time to analyze the union's offer, adding that, in principle, she would never refuse a helping hand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2023.