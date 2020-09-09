iHeartRadio
Legault, Ford meet in Mississauga, Ont., to discuss economic recovery

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - The leaders of the two provinces hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are meeting in Mississauga, Ont.,  today to discuss economic recovery and health preparedness.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault have convened an inaugural summit to talk about what they see as key areas for co-operation.

They say the provinces plan to share lessons learned from the pandemic and work together to boost economic recovery and growth by reducing barriers to international trade.

Both provinces' ministers of health, finance and infrastructure are also slated to attend, along with other officials.

The two premiers are expected to hold a news conference following the meetings this afternoon.

The summit officially began Tuesday evening.
 

