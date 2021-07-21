Legault government abandons LNG gas terminal project in Saguenay

The Énergie Saguenay project "will not see the light of day," Quebec's Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Benoit Charette, annonced Wednesday at a press conference in Saguenay.

The council of ministers has ruled that the natural gas plant project risks "undermining the energy transition," explained Charette. He added that the project was "risky" economically and had "more disadvantages than advantages."

The decision was welcomed by the Parti Québécois: "It was the only thing to do, both from a climate and economic point of view. Now, we can really consider projects that are more inclusive," said its environment critic, Sylvain Gaudreault, in a press release.

For Québec Solidaire, MNA and environment spokesperson Ruba Ghazal was pleased with a "very important solidarity and citizen gain," while deploring the fact that "a lot of time was wasted on a polluting project like LNG Quebec," instead of working on green economic initiatives.

The Fjord Coalition, a citizen's group that advocates for the ecological protection of the Saguenay Fjord, welcomed the news with "relief," since the passage of ships carrying the liquefied gas would have endangered the local beluga whale population, which is already on the brink of extinction.

A coalition of environmental organizations, including Greenpeace Canada, Équiterre and the David Suzuki Foundation, also welcomed a 'huge citizen victory against the fossil fuel industry."

"With the death of the Energy East pipeline in 2017, the retreat of Goldboro LNG earlier this month and the rejection of LNG Quebec today, we can finally look forward to a future without new pipelines in la belle province," the coalition argued.

"The era of polluting and destructive energy is over," said Patrick Bonin of Greenpeace Canada in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press.

According to him, the "180-degree turn" of the CAQ government, which has long supported the project, "shows once again that the population of Quebec is a real wall that will block all hydrocarbon projects. In Quebec, we must focus on energy efficiency and electrification of transportation," he said.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The objective of the plant was to export 11 million tonnes of natural gas per year from Western Canada to Europe and Asia by ship for a period of 25 to 50 years. A 780-kilometre pipeline was also to be built by Gazoduq to bring gas from Ontario to the Saguenay.

An assessment by the International Centre international de référence sur le cycle de vie des produits, procédés et services estimates that the plant would have emitted the equivalent of 704 kilotonnes of CO2 per year. However, if the extraction, transportation and use of the gas are included, the number would be 45,486 kilotonnes per year.

LNG Quebec had argued that its project would actually reduce total global greenhouse gas emissions, since its product would be "a transitional energy that will replace other more polluting energies, such as coal and fuel oil," which are still widely used in Europe and Asia.

The Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) was skeptical of these claims, warning the government that it "cannot expect net global GHG reductions," and that the distribution of natural gas could instead slow down the transition to renewable energy in some countries.

HEAD OF SAGUENAY PORT DISAPPOINTED

Supporters of the project, including many local businesses, saw Énergie Saguenay as a way to revitalize the economy of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, which was seen as too dependent on aluminum plants and forestry. According to LNG Quebec, the plant would have created about 6,000 jobs during its construction and about 1,300 jobs during its operation, in addition to bringing billions of dollars in economic benefits to Quebec.

Minister Charette wanted to reassure the residents by reminding them that "there are other promising projects being discussed."

He cited the development in Saguenay of a research center for the company ELYSIS, which has developed a technology that can produce aluminum while releasing less greenhouse gases. However, some stakeholders are concerned that this new technology will result in job losses in the plants.

Carl Laberge, President and CEO of the Port of Saguenay, shared his "disappointment" about the cancellation of the LNG Quebec project.

"It is extremely difficult to develop large-scale industrial projects in 2021," he lamented. He confirmed, however, that he would "continue to work with our partners to attract and develop promising projects."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2021.

--

This article was produced with financial support from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.