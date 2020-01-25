Legault government considering moving against vegan protesters

It appears the Legault government is moving toward putting an end to protest actions by militant vegans.

La Presse reports the government has set up a working group to consider ways to act against the protests, which have so far hit three Montreal restaurants, and a slaughterhouse in St. Hyacinthe back in December.

Earlier this month, a handful of the militants walked into the Joe Beef restaurant, held up signs and chanted slogans for a few minutes before leaving. This week, two restaurants — a restaurant in the Mile Ex district called Manitoba and a Rosemont establishment called Vin Mon Lapin — received handwritten letters from vegan activists. On Thursday evening, one of the workers at Mon Lapin noticed someone had put gum in the locks.

In Alberta and Ontario, there are now stiff fines against protesters who illegally enter slaughterhouses or other farm installations.