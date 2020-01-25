Legault government considering moving against vegan protesters
It appears the Legault government is moving toward putting an end to protest actions by militant vegans.
La Presse reports the government has set up a working group to consider ways to act against the protests, which have so far hit three Montreal restaurants, and a slaughterhouse in St. Hyacinthe back in December.
Earlier this month, a handful of the militants walked into the Joe Beef restaurant, held up signs and chanted slogans for a few minutes before leaving. This week, two restaurants — a restaurant in the Mile Ex district called Manitoba and a Rosemont establishment called Vin Mon Lapin — received handwritten letters from vegan activists. On Thursday evening, one of the workers at Mon Lapin noticed someone had put gum in the locks.
In Alberta and Ontario, there are now stiff fines against protesters who illegally enter slaughterhouses or other farm installations.
Latest Audio
-
-
Who doesn’t love fresh crispy pizza? And there's a new food hall in town with some heavy hitters!
Carl Sexton, co-founder of Pizza Bros & Patrick Dogniaux, his business partner joins Montreal Eats to talk about how the Pizza Bros are making a mark in a competitive food market and Alexandre Besnard, founder of A5 hospitality & behind Le Cathcart is here to talk about a delicious new food hall in town!
-
The Car Show - January 25, 2020
Lisa Christensen takes your calls from the final weekend of the Montreal Auto Show!