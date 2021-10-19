iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Legault government hits reset with inaugural speech ahead of 2022 provincial election

image.jpg

Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.

Legault announced Oct. 7 he was proroguing the province's legislature, cutting short the previous session.

Legault has said in recent weeks that it's time to begin planning for the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, repeating that message Monday in a Facebook video.

Under provincial law, the next election is set for Oct. 3, 2022.

Prorogation ended work on all bills before the legislature, but the government can bring back legislation it considers essential and pick up where it left off.

The last time a Quebec premier prorogued the legislature was in 2011.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error